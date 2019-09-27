Jets' Mark Letestu slurps down mustard packet on bench during preseason game

Smelling salts often make an appearance on an NHL bench, but mustard packets are a tad strange.

However, that was the scenario that played out during Thursday's preseason game between the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers. In the third period, the camera showed Jets forward Mark Letestu sitting on the bench eating a packet of yellow mustard.

Maybe Letestu thought no one would be watching because it was a preseason game. Regardless of the reasoning, this is a tad strange because it brings up so many different questions.

Where did Letestu get the mustard packet? Does he bring his own stash of mustard packets to the bench? Does he have a particular mustard of choice? Does he ever switch over to spicy brown mustard?

It appears that Letestu wasn't approached about this bizarre behavior after the game. It's also unclear if this is something that he's done in the past and maybe the camera wasn't on him when he's downed a mustard packet before.

Regardless of the answers to all of these questions, this is a very strange situation and it's worth keeping an eye on if Letestu does it again when the regular season gets underway next week.