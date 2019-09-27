Jets star Patrik Laine agrees to two-year contract extension
The Jets finally came to terms with the restricted free agent
The Winnipeg Jets have gotten a deal done with one of their most prized assets prior to the 2019-20 season getting underway next week, signing restricted free agent star winger Patrik Laine to a two-year contract extension with a $6.75 million AAV. The deal gives the Jets stability with one of the NHL's top goal scorers for the short term, as the club tries to build on back to back playoff appearances for the first time since the team moved to Winnipeg from Atlanta.
Laine is coming off a season in which he scored 30 goals and recorded 20 assists for the Jets. In the first three seasons of his NHL career, Laine has totaled 110 goals and 74 assists while also potting 16 game-winning goals.
The Jets were expected to give Laine a massive new deal after his first two seasons. However, his 50 points last season did raise some eyebrows.
After all, Laine had registered 64 points (36 goals and 28 assists) as a rookie while bumping his total up to 70 points (44 goals and 26 assists) in his sophomore campaign.
Laine was originally selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft behind Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Finnish right wing finished as the runner-up for the Calder Trophy behind Matthews during his rookie season.
During his three seasons in the NHL, only Nikita Kucherov, Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin, John Tavares, and Matthews scored more goals than Laine.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Which NHL RFAs are still unsigned?
While some NHL RFAs have signed new deals, many big-name players are still without contracts
-
NHL Season Preview: Atlantic Division
Tampa is still the best team in the league
-
Letestu eats mustard packet on bench
This hasn't been seen before on the bench
-
NHL Season Preview: Metro Division
Here's a breakdown of what might be the toughest division to project -- the Metropolitan
-
Breakout candidates for this NHL season
Here are 12 names that look poised for a breakout year
-
NHL Season Preview: Central Division
The Blues are looking to repeat as Stanley Cup champions