Jets star Patrik Laine agrees to two-year contract extension

The Winnipeg Jets have gotten a deal done with one of their most prized assets prior to the 2019-20 season getting underway next week, signing restricted free agent star winger Patrik Laine to a two-year contract extension with a $6.75 million AAV. The deal gives the Jets stability with one of the NHL's top goal scorers for the short term, as the club tries to build on back to back playoff appearances for the first time since the team moved to Winnipeg from Atlanta.

Laine is coming off a season in which he scored 30 goals and recorded 20 assists for the Jets. In the first three seasons of his NHL career, Laine has totaled 110 goals and 74 assists while also potting 16 game-winning goals.

The Jets were expected to give Laine a massive new deal after his first two seasons. However, his 50 points last season did raise some eyebrows.

After all, Laine had registered 64 points (36 goals and 28 assists) as a rookie while bumping his total up to 70 points (44 goals and 26 assists) in his sophomore campaign.

Laine was originally selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft behind Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Finnish right wing finished as the runner-up for the Calder Trophy behind Matthews during his rookie season.

During his three seasons in the NHL, only Nikita Kucherov, Connor McDavid, Alex Ovechkin, John Tavares, and Matthews scored more goals than Laine.