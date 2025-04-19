Familiar foes will face off Saturday when the Winnipeg Jets host the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs opening round. The Jets topped the Western Conference in the regular season and enter Round 1 with four wins in their last five games. Meanwhile, the Blues clinched the second wild-card spot in the West with a 6-1 victory against the Utah Hockey Club in their final regular-season game.

Puck drop from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg is set for 6 p.m. ET. Winnipeg is a -185 favorite on the money line (risk $185 to win $100) in the latest Jets vs. Blues odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5. The Jets are also -1.5 (+147) on the puck line. Before making any Blues vs. Jets picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Now, here are three best bets for Jets vs. Blues on Saturday:

Blues +1.5 to cover the puck line (-177)



While the Jets won three of the four meetings with the Blues this season, St. Louis was able to keep two of those games within one goal. That includes a nail-biter on Feb. 22 at Enterprise Center when St. Louis rallied for two third-period goals to tie the game 3-3 and send it into overtime. The Jets had to rely on the shootout to get the 4-3 win. The model has the Blues covering the puck line in well over 60% of simulations.

Over 5.5 total goals (+122)

Connor Hellebuyck led the NHL this season with a 2.01 goals-against average, but he only has one shutout in his last eight starts. St. Louis has hit the Over in five of their last six games and scored on Winnipeg at least once in each of the four meetings between these teams this season. The Over is listed at +120 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kyle Connor Anytime Goalscorer (+125)

Connor was Winnipeg's top goal-scorer this season and ranked seventh in the league after finding the back of the net 41 times in 82 games. He has one goal and two assists in four games against the Blues this season and enters the playoffs with three goals in his last four games. This prop is listed at +125 at DraftKings Sportsbook.