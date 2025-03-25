Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets will try to right the ship when they host Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. The Central Division-leading Jets, who defeated the Capitals 5-4 in overtime on Feb. 1, are still trying to clinch a playoff berth, but have lost two of their last three games. Meanwhile, the postseason-bound Caps continue their hot streak with nine wins in their last 10. Ovechkin has scored twice in his last five games, bringing him within six goals of tying Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal-scorers record.

Puck drop from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg is set for 8 p.m. ET. The latest Jets vs. Capitals odds list the hosts as the -139 favorites (risk $139 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with the Capitals as +118 underdogs. The over/under for total goals is 5.5, and the Jets are -1.5 favorites on the puck line (+183).

SportsLine's model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It is on a 28-13 roll on its top-rated puck-line picks this season, returning more than $1,214 of profit for $100 bettors. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns. Here are the model's NHL best bets and props for Jets vs. Capitals on Tuesday:

Capitals +118 (at BetMGM)



Washington has won four straight games and nine out of their last 10, while the Jets have dropped two of their last three. The Capitals are also 3-1-1 with a plus-5 goal differential in their last five games against the Jets. The last meeting between these two teams resulted in a 5-4 Caps loss in D.C. so Spencer Carbery's team should be eager to split the season series. BetMGM lists the visiting Capitals as +120 underdogs.

Over 5.5 goals (-115 at BetMGM)

Three or more goals have been scored in the last five meetings between these teams, with two of those games eclipsing five goals. The Over has also hit in Winnipeg's last three games, while it hit in Washington's 6-3 win against the Florida Panthers last Saturday.

Alex Ovechkin anytime goal-scorer (+135 at BetMGM)

The Capitals captain has scored 56 goals in 74 career games against the Winnipeg/Atlanta franchise and six career goals against Hellebuyck. That includes the game-tying goal when these teams met back in February, the 877th of Ovechkin's career.

Want more NHL picks for Tuesday?

You've seen the model's NHL best bets for Jets vs. Capitals on Tuesday. Now, see the picks from SportsLine NHL expert Matt Severance, who is 58-22-6 in his last 86 NHL ATS picks . Visit SportsLine to get all of its NHL picks for Tuesday right here.