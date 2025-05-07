The Winnipeg Jets will host the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of a 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs conference semifinal series on Wednesday. Both teams are coming off of seven-game first-round series. Dallas battled to a 4-2 Game 7 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, while Winnipeg fought for a wild 4-3 overtime win in Game 7 against the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. Puck drop at Canada Life Center in Winnipeg is 9:30 p.m. ET.



Dallas is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Jets vs. Stars odds, while Winnipeg is a +105 underdog (risk $100 to win $105). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Stars are also -1.5 (+202) on the puck line. Before making any Stars vs. Jets picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

It enters the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 78-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,500 for $100 players.

Now, here are its best bets for Jets vs. Stars on Wednesday:

Over 5.5 goals (-130)



In the first round, the Over hit in four of seven games for the Stars and six of seven for the Jets. Winnipeg starter and Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck finished the opening series with a 3.85 goals-against average and was pulled from back-to-back starts in St. Louis after giving up five goals in Game 3 and six goals in Game 4. Jets blueliners Josh Morrissey and Logan Stanley are both questionable to play in Game 1 due to injuries, which puts more pressure on Winnipeg's defense. Meanwhile, Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen s questionable for Game 1 with a knee injury. The SportsLine model projects over 5.5 goals will be scored in well over 50% of simulations.

The SportsLine model projects over 5.5 goals will be scored in well over 50% of simulations.

Mikko Rantanen 2+ points (+230)

The Finnish forward is one of the reasons the Stars were able to overcome the Avalanche in the first round without top-scorer Jason Robertson. He registered 11 points (five goals, six assists) in the last three games against his former team, including a hat trick in Game 7. He has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 31 career games against the Jets, including a goal and an assists against Winnipeg during regular-season play. DraftKings Sportsbook lists this player prop at +230 odds.

Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, entering the NHL playoffs on a 120-62 roll on NHL sides picks, returning $2,490 for $100 players.

Kyle Connor anytime goal-scorer (+140)

Connor scored four goals in seven games in the previous round. His last goal was in Game 5 against the Blues, but he'll now go up against a Dallas Stars team he scored on four times in four regular-season games in 2024-25. Connor to score at anytime in Game 1 is priced at +140 at BetMGM Sportsbook.