The Winnipeg Jets will try to extend their second-round series in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs when they host the Dallas Stars on Thursday. Dallas leads the series 3-1 after winning Games 3 and 4 on home ice. Puck drop at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, is at 9:30 p.m. ET.



Winnipeg is a -125 favorite on the money line (risk $125 to win $100) in the latest Jets vs. Stars odds, while Dallas is a +105 underdog (risk $100 to win $105). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Jets are also -1.5 (+205) on the puck line. Before making any Stars vs. Jets picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. It enters the second week of the conference semifinals of the 2025 NHL playoffs a combined 79-55 on top-rated NHL puck-line and over/under betting picks, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, here are its best bets for Jets vs. Stars on Thursday:

Over 5.5 goals (-115)



Connor Hellebuyck has allowed fewer goals at home than he has on the road in these playoffs, and even pitched a 25-save shutout in Game 2 at Canada Life Centre. That being said, the Over has hit in seven of 11 games for the Jets this postseason. The SportsLine model is projecting over 5.5 goals to be scored in over 50% of simulations.

Mikael Granlund 1+ points (+130)

The Finnish forward scored a hat trick in Game 4 and has registered five points (three goals, two assists) over his last two games. He has recorded at least one shot on goal in all but two games in the playoffs, which ups his chances of getting on the scoresheet multiple times in Game 5.

Granlund to tally one or more points is priced at +130 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mikko Rantanen 2+ points (+200)

Rantanen has registered 11 points (seven goals, four assists) over his last five games, three of which were multiple outings. He opened up the series with a hat trick in Game 1 -- his second consecutive game lighting the lamp three times -- and posted three points (one goal, two assists) in Game 3 in Dallas.



Rantanen to tally two or more points is priced at +200 at DraftKings Sportsbook.