Joe Pavelski leaving Sharks for three-year deal with Dallas Stars, per report

The San Jose Sharks' captain is heading to the Lone Star State.

Joe Pavelski will reportedly sign with the Dallas Stars when the NHL free agency period opens Monday, per multiple reports. Pavelski's deal will reportedly be for three years and in the neighborhood of $7 million annually.

Pavelski, 34, was a seventh-round pick of the Sharks in 2003 and spent his entire 13-year career in San Jose, where he has served as team captain since 2015. Now he'll head to Dallas to provide the Stars with some extra firepower up front.

The veteran forward had 38 goals last season and is one of the league's most dangerous net-front presences. He's also an extremely reliable two-way forward who brings great value to a lineup and also a locker room. He'll join Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn as the Stars' marquee forwards.

The Sharks were hoping to retain Pavelski but weren't able to do so, due in large part to the massive extension that San Jose gave Erik Karlsson earlier this summer. With a list of pending free agents that includes Pavelski, Joe Thornton, Joonas Donskoi, Timo Meier (RFA) and Gustav Nyquist, it was clear that not everyone would be returning.

Pavelsk had several suitors that were likely willing to offer more than the Sharks. Considering he's about to turn 35 years old and this will likely be his last big NHL contract, it's not a huge shocker that he wasn't willing to leave significant money on the table in order to stay in San Jose.

He wasn't the only veteran forward to be scooped up by Dallas, either. The Stars also reportedly agreed to a deal with former Ducks winger Corey Perry just prior to the opening of free agency as well.