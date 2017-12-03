Joe Thornton fined for slash on Tyler Johnson
With the league cracking down on slashing, Jumbo has to find a way to dial it back.
Per the NHL Department of Player Safety, Joe Thornton has been fined $5,000, the maximum amount allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for a slash on Tampa Bay Lightning forward, Tyler Johnson.
The incident occurred with only four seconds left in the second period of last night’s 5-2 loss in Tampa Bay. The Lightning started the third period on a power play as a result, and what had been a tied game at that point drastically changed in the final 20 minutes. A power play goal from Johnson himself shifted momentum, allowing the Lightning to secure a win.
The league is attempting to cut down the number of slashing incidents this year, penalizing stick-to-hand or stick-to-stick chops at a much higher rate. Though Thornton has never been fined for slashing, he has a pretty significant history with the play. Notably, he slashed Dave Bolland’s wrists before a face-off during the 2010 Western Conference Final series against the Chicago Blackhawks.
