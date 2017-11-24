Joe Thornton moves up in All-Time Assists standing
The goal-scoring wing man of our dreams.
Joe Thornton's primary assist to Mikkel Boedker against the Las Vegas Golden Knights was number 1,017 for the Sharks legend. This milestone came quickly after lending assist number 1,016 to Brent Burns in the second period.
Jumbo passed up Joe Sakic who stood at 1,016 all-time assists. Jumbo now has sole possession of the 12th spot in the All-Time Assists league records. Way to go Jumbo!
