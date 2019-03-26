John Tavares scores four times against Panthers, becomes first Maple Leaf to have 45 goals in over two decades
To say Tavares has paid off for the Leafs would be an understatement
The Toronto Maple Leafs are going to be a nightmare to face in the playoffs no matter who gets stuck against them. They have talent up and down their lines and they're third in the Atlantic behind the Lightning and the Bruins at the moment.
A large reason Toronto is so dangerous is because of John Tavares. On Monday, he became the first Maple Leaf in 25 years to notch 45 goals in a season. He did so in style with a four-goal performance against the Panthers in a 7-5 win.
Only Mitch Marner (90) has more points than Tavares' 86, while the next-leading goal scorer for the Leafs is Auston Matthews at 35.
"I was just trying to put myself in good spots to find loose change, kinda get lost, and read off those other guys when pucks are getting to the net" Tavares told reporters after the game.
The final goal of Tavares' hat trick came on a three-man rush defensive nightmares are made of.
The Leafs are currently at 96 points, five out of second place, so the Bruins will be tough to catch. The Canadiens are eight points out in the Atlantic, so it seems the division is all but locked up at this point. The Maple Leafs and Bruins have a tough series ahead of them if that does end up being the draw, but the Bruins have plenty of guys who can light up the lamp as well.
