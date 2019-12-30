John Tortorella rips referees for mishandling clock after Blue Jackets' shootout loss to Blackhawks

The thing about John Tortorella is... if he's mad at you, you're probably going to know about it. The Columbus Blue Jackets coach has never really been one to hide how he's really feeling, and it became quite apparent he was furious with the officiating crew following the Jackets' 3-2 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

In his postgame press conference, Tortorella absolutely ripped into the officials (and the league's technology) with the fury of a thousand suns after he felt his team had been robbed of a victory thanks to a mishandling of the game clock late in overtime.

With about 19 seconds remaining in the extra frame, Chicago was penalized for too many men on the ice to give Columbus a brief opportunity on the power play to close out OT. But that brief man advantage was even briefer than it should have been because an extra second ran off the game clock when the play was whistled dead. This came back to haunt the Jackets, who managed to put a would-be game-winner in the back of the net just after the OT period expired.

Had the clock situation been properly handled, the goal likely would have counted and Columbus would have won the game. Instead, it went to a shootout and they lost. Making matters worse, Columbus goalie Joonas Korpisalo got injured and needed to be helped off the ice. It was a nightmare turn of events for the Blue Jackets.

Enter Tortorella.

Still steaming from the injustice, the coach took to the podium and delivered a fist-slamming rant that targeted the what in his opinion is the ineptitude of the officiating crew and the NHL's current review process. When he was finished, Torts refused to take any questions (or, more specifically, "goddamn questions") and stormed off.

It's worth a watch:

John Tortorella rips into the refs and the NHL review process before walking out of his press conference pic.twitter.com/1USZBloGv6 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 30, 2019

"So the whistle is blown at 19.2 on the clock. For some reason, the clock is run down a second and a tenth to 18.1. Whatever reason, I have no goddamn idea," Tortorella said. "So instead of resetting the clock, we have them tell our captain, 'We're not going to do it.' [The league office in] Toronto doesn't step in, refs don't do their freaking job and now we lose the game, and we lose our goalie.

"So the chain of events, if it was done right," Tortorella continued as he pounded the podium, "is that we don't lose our goalie and we win the hockey game. So all the goddamn technology, right? The technology and getting things right... the stubbornness tonight, by the officials and by the league and Toronto, however it's supposed to goddamn work, screws us. It's ridiculous."

This certainly isn't Torts' first postgame meltdown, nor will it likely be his last. However, he's got every right to be upset with how that game ended, especially considering the team not only suffered a lost point but potentially a lost key player as a result.

It'll be interesting to see if the league comes down on Tortorella and disciplines him for his comments after the debacle. Even if so, the punishment from the league likely won't be nearly as severe as the beatdown the coach laid on that podium.