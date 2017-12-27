Johnny Bower dies at 93, NHL pays tribute to Hall of Famer, 'Maple Leaf forever'
A four-time Stanley Cup champion, Bower was Toronto's goalie from 1958 to 1969
Hockey lost a legend on Wednesday, as the family of Johnny Bower announced that the former Toronto Maple Leaf and Hall of Fame goaltender passed away at the age of 93.
A 1976 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Bower captured three Vezina Trophies and four Stanley Cup titles over the course of his prestigious career, effectively becoming the first player in NHL history to utilize the poke check and, more importantly, establishing himself in Canada as a "Maple Leaf forever."
As the NHL community mourned Bower's passing Wednesday, reactions ranged from recollections of the goalie's lengthy journey from 13-year minor-leaguer to 250-game winner, to celebrations of his connection with the Toronto community. Everyone from fans, broadcasters, Maple Leafs alumni and regional police departments had something to say in remembrance of Bower:
