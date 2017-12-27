Johnny Bower dies at 93, NHL pays tribute to Hall of Famer, 'Maple Leaf forever'

Hockey lost a legend on Wednesday, as the family of Johnny Bower announced that the former Toronto Maple Leaf and Hall of Fame goaltender passed away at the age of 93.

A 1976 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, Bower captured three Vezina Trophies and four Stanley Cup titles over the course of his prestigious career, effectively becoming the first player in NHL history to utilize the poke check and, more importantly, establishing himself in Canada as a "Maple Leaf forever."

As the NHL community mourned Bower's passing Wednesday, reactions ranged from recollections of the goalie's lengthy journey from 13-year minor-leaguer to 250-game winner, to celebrations of his connection with the Toronto community. Everyone from fans, broadcasters, Maple Leafs alumni and regional police departments had something to say in remembrance of Bower:

#leafs president Brendan Shanahan perfectly summed up Johnny Bower this way.



"There may not be a more loved Toronto Maple Leaf nor a former player who loved them as much back.”



Seconded. #leafs #TmlTalk — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) December 27, 2017

The hockey world mourns the loss of 4 x #stanleycup champion Johnny Bower. One of hockeys greats gone. @HockeyHallFame @MapleLeafs @NHL pic.twitter.com/XFJOhHEoG5 — Philip Pritchard (@keeperofthecup) December 27, 2017

This photo of Johnny Bower and his wife Nancy when he received his Legends Row statue is just priceless. pic.twitter.com/r4emilNUZd — James Mirtle (@mirtle) December 27, 2017

Saddened to hear of the passing of Leaf legend Johnny Bower!

Loved him as a goalie, loved him as a person! pic.twitter.com/O9cVZviiPA — Curtis Joseph (@Cujo) December 27, 2017

Can’t tell you how saddened I am to learn of the passing of my idol,hero,mentor,friend. Johnny Bower was one of a kind Much better person than athlete and he is a Hall of Famer Deepest sympathies to wife Nancy the kids and grand kids. A big part of the Leafs has left us RIP #1 pic.twitter.com/wehEXjiqda — Joe Bowen (@BonsieTweets) December 27, 2017

Johnny Bower was a fierce competitor in a tough league. But his greatest legacy will be his kindness, decency and dignity. A true giant of a man in all the ways that count. May he Rest In Peace. #Leafs pic.twitter.com/IJeaoyRWJn — John Derringer (@JohnDerringer) December 27, 2017

pales in comparison to the impact you left on this position, this game and this organization. Nobody meant more and there will never be another. Condolences to his family, friends & millions of Leafs fans that admired a man who lived to wear the Leaf on his chest #RIPJohnnyBower — Garret Sparks (@GSparks40) December 27, 2017

Deeply saddened by the passing of Johnny Bower. I worked a few events with him and he was one of the kindest, humblest, and most philanthropic alumni I had the privilege of meeting. Leaf Nation lost a special person today. Rest In Peace Mr. Bower — Peter Holland (@PeterHolland13) December 27, 2017

Heartbroken to see Johnny Bower passed away. He stood in there, as the @MapleLeafs’ greatest goalie, & helped them win 4 Stanley Cups. He was a boyhood hero of mine as he was for many across Canada. Long after his retirement he was a great ambassador for the Leafs & for Toronto. — John Tory (@JohnTory) December 27, 2017

R.I.P., Mr. Johnny Bower. He represented all that is good about being a Maple Leaf – the humility, the grace, the talent. He was an incredible ambassador for his team and sport, a beloved Torontonian whose legacy will shine long beyond his passing, and he'll be deeply missed. — Adam Proteau (@Proteautype) December 27, 2017

Johnny Bower...



Our hero, our gentleman, our champion, our goalie...



Our Maple Leaf forever.



Rest In Peace, beautiful one. — NormanJamesCTV (@NormanJamesCTV) December 27, 2017

Today, Canada lost a hockey legend and Peel Regional Police lost a great friend, with the death of our Honorary Chief Johnny Bower. He was our first and only Honorary Chief in the 40-year history of Peel Regional Police. Thoughts and prayers with the family. pic.twitter.com/LGjxz9He0y — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) December 27, 2017