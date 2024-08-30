Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, died on Thursday night after they were struck by a car in a cycling accident, according to a press release from the New Jersey State Police.

Johnny Gaudreau was 31 years old, while Matthew Gaudreau was 29.

According to police reports, a driver of an SUV hit Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau while attempting to pass another vehicle on the right that had moved over in order to make room for the Gaudreaus. The driver is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, and has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

The accident occurred at 8:19 p.m. in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, and the Gaudreaus suffered fatal injuries at the scene.

"Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice," the Blue Jackets wrote in a statement. "He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him."

The Blue Jackets also called the Gaudreaus' deaths an "unimaginable tragedy."

"The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "While Johnny's infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname 'Johnny Hockey,' he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path."

Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who are both originally from South Jersey, were in town to be groomsmen in their sister's wedding, which was scheduled to take place in Philadelphia on Friday.

Matthew Gaudreau, like Johnny, played his collegiate hockey at Boston College, while also playing for multiple AHL and ECHL teams.

Johnny Gaudreau was originally a fourth-round pick of the Calgary Flames in 2011 after a standout career at Boston College. While playing at the collegiate level, he won the Hobey Baker Award as the nation's top college player. Gaudreau spent the first nine seasons of his professional career with the Flames and compiled 609 points (210 goals & 399 assists) during that time. He was named to the NHL's All-Rookie Team in 2015, and tallied a career-best 115 points during the 2021-22 season before signing with the Blue Jackets.