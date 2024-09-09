Friends and family, including members of the Columbus Blue Jackets and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, gathered Monday to pay their respects to NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, who was killed in a cycling accident last month.

During a heartfelt eulogy for her husband, Gaudreau's wife, Meredith Gaudreau, revealed she is pregnant with the couple's third child.

"We're actually a family of five," Meredith Gaudreau said during her eulogy. "I'm in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby. A total surprise, but again, John was beaming and so excited.

"I was so nervous because this was, again, a total surprise. But his reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me even though I was driving the car. After the initial excitement sank in, every time he looked at me, he would say, 'You're nuts, you know that? Three kids?'"

Meredith Gaudreau also took the opportunity to reflect on her relationship with the Blue Jackets star during her 40-minute eulogy. The couple previously had Noa Harper Gaudreau, who was born on Sept. 30, 2022, along with Johnny Edward Gaudreau (born on Feb. 22, 2024).

"John and I had the best six months as a family of four. These will forever be the best six months of my life," Meredith Gaudreau added. "There's specifically one week that I will cherish forever -- it will be my favorite week of my life out of those six months."

Gaudreau, 31, along with his brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were riding bicycles in OIdmans Township, New Jersey when they were struck and killed by a drunk driver, according to police. The driver was arrested and charged with two counts of death by auto.

Matthew Gaudreau's wife, Madeline Gaudreau, was also pregnant with their first child at the time of his death. The Gaudreau brothers were in town to be groomsmen in their sister's wedding at the time of their deaths.