Jon Gillies Sent Back To Stockton And Flames Sign Glenn Gawdin

Jon Gillies reward for flying across the states and being tossed into that nightmare game on Wednesday.....being sent back to Stockton.

Well, that was a quick cup of coffee for Flames goaltending prospect Jon Gillies.

Gillies got the emergency recall to Calgary after Mike Smith was injured in Calgary’s 7-4 win over the St. Louis Blues on Monday night. Gillies immediately saw action after Eddie Lack surrendered 5 goals in a little over 1 period in the Flames 8-2 thumping at the hands of the Red Wings. The Flames netminding prospect stopped 9 of the 12 shots he faced in mop up duty, 2 of the goals coming after the “brawl” while the Flames were shorthanded. The bad news is for Gillies is he’ll have to sit down in Stockton with that memory in his head for a while. The good news? This transaction could mean Mike Smith is just about ready to be back. Whether Smith starts Saturday is up in the air, but sending Jon Gillies back to Stockton does seem to say Smith will at least don the baseball cap and be Eddie Lack’s backup on Saturday in Philadelphia.

In other transaction news the Flames signed Glenn Gawdin of the Swift Current Bronco’s of the WHL.

.@CortexBusiness Transaction Alert: The #Flames have signed forward Glenn Gawdin to a three-year entry-level contract. pic.twitter.com/lvMFZ0gxOW — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) November 17, 2017

Gawdin has 40 points in just 18 games this season and he is familiar to the Flames as he attended training camp with Calgary this season.