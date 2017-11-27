Jonathan Marchessault named NHL’s first star of the week

Well deserved.

After scoring three goals and assisting on six others in the Vegas Golden Knights’ last three contests, forward Jonathan Marchessault has earned some league-wide recognition.

The NHL named Marchessault the league’s first star of the week Monday. Sergei Bobrovsky and Alex Ovechkin were named the second and third stars, respectively.

Marchessault has been on a tear as of late. Since returning to the Golden Knights’ lineup after spending 10 days on the injured reserve list in October, Marchessault has scored seven goals and 20 points in just 15 games. He trails only William Karlsson (22 points) for the team lead in points on the season, despite playing in three fewer games.

The 26-year-old has been one of the major driving forces behind the Golden Knights’ early success and looks to be in line for a hefty payday once he hits the free agent market in the offseason.

This marks the third time this season that a Golden Knights player has been named one of the NHL’s three stars of the week. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury was named the second star of opening week after winning both of the Golden Knights’ first two contests and allowing just two goals on 72 shots. Oscar Dansk was also named the second star of the week before being placed on injured reserve.