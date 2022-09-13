Jordan Kyrou has emerged as one of the NHL's brightest young stars, and the St. Louis Blues have signed him to a massive contract extension. Kyrou has agreed to an eight-year extension worth $65 million, the team announced.

The Blues drafted Kyrou, 24, with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, and he has developed into an elite forward over the last two seasons. In 2020-21, his first full NHL campaign, Kyrou notched 14 goals and 35 points in 55 games.

Kyrou continued his development with a true breakout campaign in 2021-22. In 74 games played last year, Kyrou found the back of the net 27 times and added 48 assists for a total of 75 points. In the Blues' 12 playoff games, he was tied for second on the team with seven goals.

In the team's official announcement, Kyrou said he was thrilled to be in St. Louis for the long haul.

"I'm so thankful to the Blues organization for putting their trust in me and giving me the opportunity to wear the Blue Note for the forseeable future," Kyrou said in his statement. "Being able to call St. Louis my home is amazing. I can't say enough about how much I love the city. And to the best fans in the League, I can't thank you enough for always showing me love and support."

Kyrou still has one more year left on his current contract with a salary cap hit of $2.8 million. Starting next season, Kyrou's cap hit will jump to $8.125 million through 2030-31.

This offseason, the Blues made it a priority to lock down their two young forwards. Back in July, St. Louis signed Robert Thomas to the same deal that Kyrou just inked. With Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko on expiring contracts this year, Kyrou and Thomas can be viewed as the future of the Blues' forward group.