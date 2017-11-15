JRR Episode 68: Caps Then and Now with Dennis Maruk

Stephen Pepper chats with Washington Capitals legend Dennis Maruk about his new book, Dennis Maruk: The Unforgettable Story of Hockey’s Forgotten 60-Goal Man, that magical 60-goal season, the influence of his linemates and head coach -- the late Bryan Murray -- during that impressive run, and the Caps fan base then (did Dennis himself “Save the Caps?!”) and now. Spend some time listening to the one of the greats in Capitals history, who, by the way, still holds the franchise record for career points per game, going away.

As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support. We’re reachable on Twitter (Adam, J.P., Stephen, JRR) so let us know if you ever have any questions or just want to talk some hockey, and be sure to subscribe, rate and review the Japers' Rink Radio podcast on iTunes, Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter - help us bring JRR to more listeners and everybody wins.