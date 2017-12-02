JRR Episode 69: G’Day, Mate!
JRR Episode 69: G’Day, Mate!
The Capitals have lost Nathan Walker on waivers. How are they going to fix their forward depth issues?
Peter Hasset of Russian Machine Never Breaks joins Adam Stringham to discuss the latest news and stories surrounding the Capitals. Why did Nathan Walker fail to establish himself in the Capitals lineup? How can the Capitals get more out of their roster? Peter and Adam discuss those questions and more in the latest Japers’ Rink Radio.
As always, thanks for listening - we truly appreciate your continued support. We’re reachable on Twitter (Adam, J.P., Stephen, JRR) so let us know if you ever have any questions or just want to talk some hockey, and be sure to subscribe, rate and review the Japers' Rink Radio podcast on iTunes, Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter - help us bring JRR to more listeners and everybody wins.
-
Power Rankings: Canadiens make big jump
Montreal is fresh off a fifth straight win, while Detroit is reeling in the wake of a 10-1...
-
Preds' Forsberg might be NHL's hottest
The repeat 30-goal scorer is off to the races in 2017-18, and the Predators are scarier than...
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward