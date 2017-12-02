JRR Episode 69: Good Day Mate

The Capitals have lost Nathan Walker on waivers. How are they going to fix their forward depth issues?

Peter Hasset of Russian Machine Never Breaks joins Adam Stringham to discuss the latest news and stories surrounding the Capitals. Why did Nathan Walker fail to establish himself in the Capitals lineup? How can the Capitals get more out of their roster? Peter and Adam discuss those questions and more in the latest Japers’ Rink Radio.

