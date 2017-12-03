Julius Honka Draws Into Lineup As Stars Look For Rare Win Against Avalanche
Julius Honka Draws Into Lineup As Stars Look For Rare Win Against Avalanche
Jamie Oleksiak will sit; forward corps banged up last night
On the second half of a back-to-back, the Dallas Stars will make a few lineup changes.
Most of it may be predicated on getting fresh legs in wherever possible, as is the case on the blueline. Julius Honka will draw into the lineup after sitting out the last two games versus the Chicago Blackhawks. Jamie Oleksiak will draw out.
Other changes will be predicated on sickness and some injuries. On the forward side, Antoine Roussel missed last night’s contest at home due to illness and is likely out tonight as well. Head coach Ken Hitchcock indicated that a couple of guys that played last night got banged up, though he declined to identify them. The Stars called up Jason Dickinson, who will take warmups and they’ll determine who is in and who is out for the game.
Kari Lehtonen will get the start in net.
The Stars have been on a pretty good run lately. They’ve won four straight ever since they retired Jere Lehtinen’s number and wore yellow laces in his honor. It seems that they’ll continue to wear them until their luck runs out.
Dallas will need some kind of luck tonight when they take on the Colorado Avalanche. The Stars haven’t found much success there in the last five or so seasons, and they’ve lost both contests in Mile High City so far this season. And those contests haven’t even been close - they’ve lost 5-3 and 3-0.
Tonight’s game is a tough one. On a back-to-back with travel it would be difficult to win against most teams in this league, much less against one in which you have to play at altitude. But this is the kind of team that the Stars need to win against - a team that’s five points behind them in the standings. Separation from the bottom of the conference helps, and every two points the Stars can gain will help to hopefully give them some separation from the rest of the Pacific and Central division teams stacked right behind them fighting for a playoff spot down the stretch.
-
Preds' Forsberg might be NHL's hottest
The repeat 30-goal scorer is off to the races in 2017-18, and the Predators are scarier than...
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...