Julius Honka Returning To Dallas, Mike McKenna Recalled

The Stars recalled the young blueliner and veteran goaltender from the AHL.

After struggling on the most recent road trip, and having issues with moving the puck from the defensive zone to the offensive zone for a number of games now, the Dallas Stars recalled Julius Honka from the Texas Stars.

Of course, a recall doesn’t necessarily dictate that he will immediately get into the NHL lineup. But with the way the team has been playing recently, they couldn’t be much worse on the blueline. I think putting Honka in the lineup would actually improve their play with a defenseman that knows how to move the puck with authority, a calling card of Honka’s game in the AHL.

If I had to spitball, I’d imagine that one of Jamie Oleksiak or Greg Pateryn is taken out of the lineup in order to play Honka. Both have had rough moments at times the last few games (though the argument could definitely be made that any blueliner has had those in Dallas). Oleksiak has a 45.63 CF% according to Corsica.com, the second lowest on the team today (Devin Shore is the worst at 44.22%) and Pateryn is at 51.97%.

The other move Dallas made this morning was to recall veteran goaltender Mike McKenna. He’ll back up Ben Bishop for the foreseeable future, as general manager Jim Nill announced today that Kari Lehtonen would be unavailable indefinitely due to personal reasons. Speculating about what that reason is isn’t something we’re going to do here, so we wish him all the best and hope to see him back in Dallas in the future.