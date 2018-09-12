Justin Trudeau pays tribute to Humboldt hockey as Broncos prepare for first game since bus crash
The mayor of Humboldt called this game part of the healing process
The Humboldt Broncos will take the ice on Wednesday for the first time since the tragic bus crash that killed 16 and injured 13 more on April 6. They'll be playing against the Nipawin Hawks. Nipawin was the destination for Humboldt's bus before the April crash, and the Hawks wore green helmets in the SJHL Championship to commemorate the Broncos.
Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter are the only two Broncos from last year's roster. And even though the team may not be the same, mayor Rob Muench said that the Humboldt community will be happy to have hockey back.
"It's the first game of the season, and the first time most people are back in the rink again, and it's been a trying number of months for a lot of people, and I think it's going to be a good feeling to get back in the rink again and enjoy some hockey," Muench said, via CKRM.
"Even those that aren't hockey fans I think are looking forward to the team getting back on the ice," he added. "You can kind of feel it in the community, I was just down Main Street and driving up to the rink, and there's green ribbons tied on the light standards here, and that type of thing coming up into the rink."
The sold out game will be shown on TSN and the NHL Network.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also reminded the team how widespread its support is.
"You have us and 37 million fans cheering you on," he said, via CBC News.
