Kansas City Mavericks Updated: The Mavs Have Been Busy And The Results Have Been Good

Kansas City is 7-4 since we last checked in.

What Have The Kansas City Mavericks Been Up To?

It’s been a little longer than usual since we last checked in with the Mavericks and they’ve been busy. The Flames ECHL affiliate has played 11 games since our last update and they ended up in the win column 7 times. The Mavericks special teams are hovering around the middle of the league with their PP% at 18.3% and their PK% at 79.7%. KC has given up the 7th most goals (63) in all of the league and they’re, once again, middle of the pack when it comes to GF (59). Tyler Parsons is having himself quite a season for the Mavericks, earning the ECHL’s Goalie of The Week for Nov. 13-19. Having won 7 of their last 11, including a 5 game winning streak, KC is second in the Central Division, behind first place Toledo. The Mavericks have 22 points on the season, just 6 behind the first place Walleyes.

Results

11/10: Wichita Thunder 6 @ Kansas City Mavericks 2 L

11/11: Wichita Thunder 4 @ Kansas City Mavericks 2 L

11/14: Tulsa Oilers 2 @ Kansas City Mavericks 5 W

11/15: Kansas City Mavericks 2 @ Wichita Thunder 1 W

11/17: Kansas City Mavericks 4 @ Fort Wayne Komets 3 W

11/18: Kansas City Mavericks 5 @ Quad City Mallards 1 W

11/19: Kansas City Mavericks 2 @ Quad City Mallards 0 W

11/22: Wichita Thunder 2 @ Kansas City Mavericks 3 W

11/24: Kansas City Mavericks 2 @ Kalamazoo Wings 5 L

11/25: Kansas City Mavericks 6 @ Indy Fuel 3 W

11/26: Kansas City Mavericks 0 @ Quad City Mallards 2 L

Standings

Central Division

Toledo: 13-4-2-0 (28) Kansas City: 11-8-0-0 (22) Cincinnati: 10-5-1-0 (21) Fort Wayne: 8-6-2-0 (18) Quad City: 7-9-1-0 (15) Kalamazoo: 6-6-1-1 (14) Indy: 4-9-2-1 (11)

Team Leaders

Goals: Mike McMurtry (F) - 8

Points: Mike McMurtry (F) - 19

PIM: Troy Donnay (D) - 49

Goaltending

W/L: Tyler Parsons - 8-5-0-0

Save%: Tyler Parson - .949

GAA: Tyler Parsons - 3.15

What’s Next?

11/29: KC vs Kalamazoo 7:05 PM

12/1: KC vs Kalamazoo 7:05 PM

12/6: KC @ Wichita 7:05 PM

12/10: KC vs Allen 4:05 PM

12/11: KC vs Allen 7:05 PM

12/16: KC vs Colorado 7:05 PM

12/17: KC vs Colorado 4:05 PM

For More Info on the Mavericks visit their official page.