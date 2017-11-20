Keeping up with the Metropolitans: Week 7

Keeping up with the Metropolitans: Week 7

Pittsburgh Penguins

11-8-3, 25 pts; 59 GF / 75 GA
2-1 record last week

11/14/17
BUF: 4
PIT: 5 OT
Crosby scores to end drought, helps Pens win in OT

11/16/17
PIT: 3
OTT: 1
Just the tip! Pens deflect way to 3-1 win

11/18/17
CHI: 2
PIT: 1
Penguins Can’t Crack Crawford, Lose 2-1

Week Ahead:

Wednesday November 22 - vs VAN, 7 PM ET

Friday November 24 - @ BOS, 1 PM

Saturday November 25 - vs TBL, 7 PM

Injuries:

New Jersey Devils

11-5-3, 25 pts; 63 GF / 60 GA
0-1-1 record last week

11/16/17
NJD: 0
TOR: 1 OT
Tight Game, Heartbreaking Loss: New Jersey Devils Edged by Toronto Maple Leafs 0-1 in OT

11/18/17
NJD: 2
WPG: 5
Second Period Meltdown Costs New Jersey Devils Dearly in 2-5 Loss to Winnipeg Jets

Week Ahead:

Monday November 20 - @ MIN, 8 PM

Wednesday November 22 - vs BOS, 7 PM

Friday November 24 - vs VAN, 7 PM

Saturday November 25 - @ DET, 7 PM

Injuries:

Columbus Blue Jackets

12-7-1, 25 pts; 59 GF / 51 GA
2 -0 record last week

11/14/17
CBJ: 2 OT
MTL: 1
Good Teams Find a Way

11/17/17
NYR: 0
CBJ: 2

Week Ahead:

Monday November 20 - @ BUF, 7 PM

Wednesday November 22 - vs CGY, 7 PM

Friday November 24 - vs OTT, 7 PM

Injuries:

  • 10/22/17, C Lukas Sedlak - IR; Ankle
  • 11/4/17, LW Matt Calvert - IR; Upper-body injury
  • 11/12/17, C Alex Wennberg - Day-to-day; Lower-body injury

New York Islanders

11-7-2, 24 pts; 73GF / 66 GA
2-1 record last week

11/16/17
CAR: 4
NYI: 6
Three lead changes end in Isles’ favor

11/18/17
NYI: 5
TBL: 3
Early insurance goals prove necessary against league’s most potent offense

11/19/17
NYI: 2
CAR: 4
Poor start sinks New York

Week Ahead:

Wednesday November 22 - vs PHI, 7 PM

Friday November 24 - @ PHI, 4 PM

Saturday November 25 - @ OTT, 7 PM

Injuries:

Washington Capitals

11-9-1, 23 pts; 61 GF / 66 GA
1-2 record last week

11/14/17
WSH: 3
NSH: 6
Caps Clobbered by Contemporary Cup Contenders in Nashville

11/16/17
WSH: 2
COL: 6
Caps Stumble Again, Fall 6-2

11/18/17
MIN: 1
WSH: 3
The Call of the Penalty

Week Ahead:

Monday November 20 - vs CAL, 7 PM

Wednesday November 22 - vs OTT, 7 PM

Friday November 24 - vs TBL, 5 PM

Saturday November 25 - @ TOR, 7 PM

Injuries:

Carolina Hurricanes

9-6-4, 22 pts; 57 GF / 53 GA
3-1 record last week

11/13/17
DAL: 1
CAR: 5
Hurricanes, Teravainen break through in 5-1 win over Stars

11/16/17
CAR: 4
NYI: 6
Canes Rally, but Fall 6-4 to Islanders

11/18/17
CAR: 3
BUF: 1
Youth and experience lead the Canes to a 3-1 victory

11/19/17
NYI: 2
CAR: 4
Aho, Teravainen keep hot streaks going in Hurricanes’ 4-2 win over Islanders

Week Ahead:

Wednesday November 22 - vs NYR, 7 PM

Thursday November 24 - vs TOR, 7:30 PM

Sunday November 26 - vs NSH, 1 PM

Injuries:

New York Rangers

10-9-2, 22 pts; 66 GF / 67 GA
1-2 record last week

11/15/17
NYR: 3
CHI: 6
Winning Streak Ends With 6-3 Loss to Hawks

11/17/17
NYR: 0
CBJ: 2
¯\_(ツ)_/¯

11/19/17
OTT: 0
NYR: 3
Lundqvist, Rangers Shutout Senators 3-0

Week Ahead:

Wednesday November 22 - @ CAR, 7 PM

Friday November 24 - vs DET, 7 PM

Sunday November 26 - vs VAN, 2 PM

Philadelphia Flyers

8-8-4, 20 pts; 56 GF/ 56 GA
0-1-2 record last week

11/14/17
PHI: 0
MIN: 3
Hello darkness, my old friend

11/16/17
PHI: 2
WPG: 3 SO
Shootout blues continue

11/18/17
CGY: 5 OT
PHI: 4
Penalty kill struggles lead to Flyers’ fourth straight loss

Week Ahead:

Tuesday November 21 - vs VAN, 7 PM

Wednesday November 22 - @ NYI, 7 PM

Friday November 24 - vs NYI, 4 PM

In other news:

Injuries:

  • Standings via NHL.com as of 11/20/17
  • Injuries via TSN as of 11/20/17

