Keeping up with the Metropolitans: Week 7
Your weekly dose of Metropolitan action!
Pittsburgh Penguins
11-8-3, 25 pts; 59 GF / 75 GA
2-1 record last week
11/14/17
BUF: 4
PIT: 5 OT
Crosby scores to end drought, helps Pens win in OT
11/16/17
PIT: 3
OTT: 1
Just the tip! Pens deflect way to 3-1 win
11/18/17
CHI: 2
PIT: 1
Penguins Can’t Crack Crawford, Lose 2-1
Week Ahead:
Wednesday November 22 - vs VAN, 7 PM ET
Friday November 24 - @ BOS, 1 PM
Saturday November 25 - vs TBL, 7 PM
Injuries:
- 10/21/17, RW Carter Rowney - IR; Hand
New Jersey Devils
11-5-3, 25 pts; 63 GF / 60 GA
0-1-1 record last week
11/16/17
NJD: 0
TOR: 1 OT
Tight Game, Heartbreaking Loss: New Jersey Devils Edged by Toronto Maple Leafs 0-1 in OT
11/18/17
NJD: 2
WPG: 5
Second Period Meltdown Costs New Jersey Devils Dearly in 2-5 Loss to Winnipeg Jets
Week Ahead:
Monday November 20 - @ MIN, 8 PM
Wednesday November 22 - vs BOS, 7 PM
Friday November 24 - vs VAN, 7 PM
Saturday November 25 - @ DET, 7 PM
Injuries:
- 11/1/17, LW Marcus Johansson - IR; Concussion
- 11/12/17, D Mirco Mueller - IR; Fractured clavicle
Columbus Blue Jackets
12-7-1, 25 pts; 59 GF / 51 GA
2 -0 record last week
11/14/17
CBJ: 2 OT
MTL: 1
Good Teams Find a Way
11/17/17
NYR: 0
CBJ: 2
Week Ahead:
Monday November 20 - @ BUF, 7 PM
Wednesday November 22 - vs CGY, 7 PM
Friday November 24 - vs OTT, 7 PM
Injuries:
- 10/22/17, C Lukas Sedlak - IR; Ankle
- 11/4/17, LW Matt Calvert - IR; Upper-body injury
- 11/12/17, C Alex Wennberg - Day-to-day; Lower-body injury
New York Islanders
11-7-2, 24 pts; 73GF / 66 GA
2-1 record last week
11/16/17
CAR: 4
NYI: 6
Three lead changes end in Isles’ favor
11/18/17
NYI: 5
TBL: 3
Early insurance goals prove necessary against league’s most potent offense
11/19/17
NYI: 2
CAR: 4
Poor start sinks New York
Week Ahead:
Wednesday November 22 - vs PHI, 7 PM
Friday November 24 - @ PHI, 4 PM
Saturday November 25 - @ OTT, 7 PM
Injuries:
- 11/6/17, LW Nikolay Kulemin - IR; Upper-body injury
Washington Capitals
11-9-1, 23 pts; 61 GF / 66 GA
1-2 record last week
11/14/17
WSH: 3
NSH: 6
Caps Clobbered by Contemporary Cup Contenders in Nashville
11/16/17
WSH: 2
COL: 6
Caps Stumble Again, Fall 6-2
11/18/17
MIN: 1
WSH: 3
The Call of the Penalty
Week Ahead:
Monday November 20 - vs CAL, 7 PM
Wednesday November 22 - vs OTT, 7 PM
Friday November 24 - vs TBL, 5 PM
Saturday November 25 - @ TOR, 7 PM
Injuries:
- 10/18/17, C Tyler Graovac - IR; Upper-body injury
- 10/21/17, LW Andre Burakovsky - IR; Upper-body injury
- 11/14/17, D Christian Djoos - Day-to-day; Upper-body injury
Carolina Hurricanes
9-6-4, 22 pts; 57 GF / 53 GA
3-1 record last week
11/13/17
DAL: 1
CAR: 5
Hurricanes, Teravainen break through in 5-1 win over Stars
11/16/17
CAR: 4
NYI: 6
Canes Rally, but Fall 6-4 to Islanders
11/18/17
CAR: 3
BUF: 1
Youth and experience lead the Canes to a 3-1 victory
11/19/17
NYI: 2
CAR: 4
Aho, Teravainen keep hot streaks going in Hurricanes’ 4-2 win over Islanders
Week Ahead:
Wednesday November 22 - vs NYR, 7 PM
Thursday November 24 - vs TOR, 7:30 PM
Sunday November 26 - vs NSH, 1 PM
Injuries:
- 10/2/17, RW Lee Stempniak - IR; Hip
New York Rangers
10-9-2, 22 pts; 66 GF / 67 GA
1-2 record last week
11/15/17
NYR: 3
CHI: 6
Winning Streak Ends With 6-3 Loss to Hawks
11/17/17
NYR: 0
CBJ: 2
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
11/19/17
OTT: 0
NYR: 3
Lundqvist, Rangers Shutout Senators 3-0
Week Ahead:
Wednesday November 22 - @ CAR, 7 PM
Friday November 24 - vs DET, 7 PM
Sunday November 26 - vs VAN, 2 PM
Philadelphia Flyers
8-8-4, 20 pts; 56 GF/ 56 GA
0-1-2 record last week
11/14/17
PHI: 0
MIN: 3
Hello darkness, my old friend
11/16/17
PHI: 2
WPG: 3 SO
Shootout blues continue
11/18/17
CGY: 5 OT
PHI: 4
Penalty kill struggles lead to Flyers’ fourth straight loss
Week Ahead:
Tuesday November 21 - vs VAN, 7 PM
Wednesday November 22 - @ NYI, 7 PM
Friday November 24 - vs NYI, 4 PM
