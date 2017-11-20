Keeping up with the Metropolitans: Week 7

Your weekly dose of Metropolitan action!

11-8-3, 25 pts; 59 GF / 75 GA

2-1 record last week

11/14/17

BUF: 4

PIT: 5 OT

Crosby scores to end drought, helps Pens win in OT

11/16/17

PIT: 3

OTT: 1

Just the tip! Pens deflect way to 3-1 win

11/18/17

CHI: 2

PIT: 1

Penguins Can’t Crack Crawford, Lose 2-1

Week Ahead:

Wednesday November 22 - vs VAN, 7 PM ET

Friday November 24 - @ BOS, 1 PM

Saturday November 25 - vs TBL, 7 PM

Injuries:

10/21/17, RW Carter Rowney - IR; Hand

11-5-3, 25 pts; 63 GF / 60 GA

0-1-1 record last week

11/16/17

NJD: 0

TOR: 1 OT

Tight Game, Heartbreaking Loss: New Jersey Devils Edged by Toronto Maple Leafs 0-1 in OT

11/18/17

NJD: 2

WPG: 5

Second Period Meltdown Costs New Jersey Devils Dearly in 2-5 Loss to Winnipeg Jets

Week Ahead:

Monday November 20 - @ MIN, 8 PM

Wednesday November 22 - vs BOS, 7 PM

Friday November 24 - vs VAN, 7 PM

Saturday November 25 - @ DET, 7 PM

Injuries:

11/1/17, LW Marcus Johansson - IR; Concussion

- IR; Concussion 11/12/17, D Mirco Mueller - IR; Fractured clavicle

12-7-1, 25 pts; 59 GF / 51 GA

2 -0 record last week

11/14/17

CBJ: 2 OT

MTL: 1

Good Teams Find a Way

11/17/17

NYR: 0

CBJ: 2

Week Ahead:

Monday November 20 - @ BUF, 7 PM

Wednesday November 22 - vs CGY, 7 PM

Friday November 24 - vs OTT, 7 PM

Injuries:

10/22/17, C Lukas Sedlak - IR; Ankle

- IR; Ankle 11/4/17, LW Matt Calvert - IR; Upper-body injury

- IR; Upper-body injury 11/12/17, C Alex Wennberg - Day-to-day; Lower-body injury

11-7-2, 24 pts; 73GF / 66 GA

2-1 record last week

11/16/17

CAR: 4

NYI: 6

Three lead changes end in Isles’ favor

11/18/17

NYI: 5

TBL: 3

Early insurance goals prove necessary against league’s most potent offense

11/19/17

NYI: 2

CAR: 4

Poor start sinks New York

Week Ahead:

Wednesday November 22 - vs PHI, 7 PM

Friday November 24 - @ PHI, 4 PM

Saturday November 25 - @ OTT, 7 PM

Injuries:

11/6/17, LW Nikolay Kulemin - IR; Upper-body injury

11-9-1, 23 pts; 61 GF / 66 GA

1-2 record last week

11/14/17

WSH: 3

NSH: 6

Caps Clobbered by Contemporary Cup Contenders in Nashville

11/16/17

WSH: 2

COL: 6

Caps Stumble Again, Fall 6-2

11/18/17

MIN: 1

WSH: 3

The Call of the Penalty

Week Ahead:

Monday November 20 - vs CAL, 7 PM

Wednesday November 22 - vs OTT, 7 PM

Friday November 24 - vs TBL, 5 PM

Saturday November 25 - @ TOR, 7 PM

Injuries:

9-6-4, 22 pts; 57 GF / 53 GA

3-1 record last week

11/13/17

DAL: 1

CAR: 5

Hurricanes, Teravainen break through in 5-1 win over Stars

11/16/17

CAR: 4

NYI: 6

Canes Rally, but Fall 6-4 to Islanders

11/18/17

CAR: 3

BUF: 1

Youth and experience lead the Canes to a 3-1 victory

11/19/17

NYI: 2

CAR: 4

Aho, Teravainen keep hot streaks going in Hurricanes’ 4-2 win over Islanders

Week Ahead:

Wednesday November 22 - vs NYR, 7 PM

Thursday November 24 - vs TOR, 7:30 PM

Sunday November 26 - vs NSH, 1 PM

Injuries:

10/2/17, RW Lee Stempniak - IR; Hip

10-9-2, 22 pts; 66 GF / 67 GA

1-2 record last week

11/15/17

NYR: 3

CHI: 6

Winning Streak Ends With 6-3 Loss to Hawks

11/17/17

NYR: 0

CBJ: 2

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

11/19/17

OTT: 0

NYR: 3

Lundqvist, Rangers Shutout Senators 3-0

Week Ahead:

Wednesday November 22 - @ CAR, 7 PM

Friday November 24 - vs DET, 7 PM

Sunday November 26 - vs VAN, 2 PM

8-8-4, 20 pts; 56 GF/ 56 GA

0-1-2 record last week

11/14/17

PHI: 0

MIN: 3

Hello darkness, my old friend

11/16/17

PHI: 2

WPG: 3 SO

Shootout blues continue

11/18/17

CGY: 5 OT

PHI: 4

Penalty kill struggles lead to Flyers’ fourth straight loss

Week Ahead:

Tuesday November 21 - vs VAN, 7 PM

Wednesday November 22 - @ NYI, 7 PM

Friday November 24 - vs NYI, 4 PM

In other news:

Injuries: