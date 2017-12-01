Kings at Blues preview: The long homestand continues

Tonight, the Blues honor fans who have fought or who are currently fighting the battle for cancer.

The Blues’ long homsetand continues tonight against the Los Angeles Kings. After Wednesday’s loss to the Ducks, the Blues still have the best record in the NHL and the Kings are trying to dig out of a slump. Over the last ten games, they’re 3-6-1, and one of those wins came last night against the Washington Capitals. Surprisingly, the Kings elected to play Jonathan Quick against an Eastern Conference opponent on the first game of a back to back, so the Blues may well not have to deal with one of the best goalies in the league tonight.

Brayden Schenn was somehow named only the NHL’s third star of the month. Schenn had the best month of his career, posting 19 points in 12 games. So far on the year Schenn, who is centering Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz, has 10 goals and 20 assists through two months of play. That’s good for second on the team after Jaden Schwartz’s 13 goals and 19 assists.

Overall, the top line has 35 goals and 90 points after two months.

This is impressive, and something that the Los Angeles Kings and their intermittent scoring, will have to try to rein in tonight.

Most importantly, tonight is Hockey Fights Cancer night. As Jeff mentioned earlier today, the Blues have multiple special tributes planned tonight, including this very special tribute to Ari: