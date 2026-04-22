The glass shattering at an NHL game isn't exactly a new phenomenon. When frozen pucks are flying at 100 mph, and 200-pound bodies are crashing into the boards, it happens from time to time, but what about when fans simply get a little too excited?

In one of the more bizarre moments of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs to this point, Colorado Avalanche fans got so excited during Tuesday night's 2-1 overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings that they shattered the glass behind the visitors' bench. Fans were banging on the glass so hard that it shattered and rained down upon Kings interim coach D.J. Smith.

Luckily for Smith -- and everyone else on the Kings bench -- it wasn't actual glass. The NHL uses Plexiglass around the rink, so while Smith might be fishing pieces of it out of his suit for the next month, there was no harm done. There was a 15-20 minute delay as the Ball Arena crew cleaned up the broken glass and put the new panel in place.

That moment occurred immediately after Kings forward Quinton Byfield was robbed by Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood on a penalty shot attempt in the second period. Based on the enthusiasm of the fan behind him, Smith wasn't exactly surprised when the glass finally gave way.

"After the penalty shot, the guy just kept pushing and pushing and pushing," Smith said. "I looked back because it hit me a bunch of times, and then it broke."

In all fairness to those Avs fans, Wedgewood's save was tremendous. Byfield had him down and out before Wedgewood snapped out his glove and took away what would have been the game's first goal.

By the end of the night, Avalanche fans had even more reason to celebrate. After Artemi Panarin gave the Kings a late 1-0 lead with a power play goal, Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog tied the score with 3:35 remaining in regulation, and Nicolas Roy scored the game-winner in overtime.

The Avalanche now takes a 2-0 series lead over Los Angeles for Game 3. They just have to hope the Crypto.com Arena crew reinforces the glass behind their bench.