Teams around the NHL are opening the 2022-23 season, and the Los Angeles Kings did just that on Tuesday night. Unfortunately for one fan, he was forced to miss the home-opener after being hit in the face by a puck, per TMZ Sports.

Jeremy Aaronson and his 11-year-old son were in their seats for warmups prior to the Kings' game against the Vegas Golden Knights when an errant shot came over the glass and hit him in the face. Medical staff treated Aaronson at Crypto.com Arena, but he had to be taken to the hospital to undergo more evaluation.

On his way to the hospital, Aaronson kept track of the game on his phone in the back of the ambulance.

As it turned out, Aaronson suffered a broken nose and a gash on his forehead. Aaronson told TMZ Sports that his nose will require more treatment after the swelling goes down.

At this time, the Kings have not commented on the incident.

Aaronson was forced to miss an excellent game between two Pacific Division rivals that came down to the wire. The Kings and Golden Knights went back-and-forth all night, and Vegas forward Mark Stone scored with just 24 seconds left in regulation to win the game, 4-3.