Kings pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant in first game at Staples Center since helicopter crash

It was the first game played at Staples Center since Kobe's death

The death of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others in Sunday's helicopter crash will stick with the sports world for a long time, and particularly the sports community in Los Angeles. On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Kings found various ways to honor both Bryants and the other victims as the city took a step forward in the grieving process. 

The Kings-Lightning game at Staples Center was the city's first sporting event since the tragedy and Bryant's absence was strongly felt inside the walls of the building in which he became a Lakers legend and basketball icon. There were a number of tributes to Kobe, who spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, throughout the night.

Every player from the Kings arrived at the arena wearing a Kobe jersey, while players from the Lightning honored Kobe and Gianna with shirts memorializing them both. 

Kings captain Anze Kopitar took time to reflect on Kobe and Gianna, as well as the legacy that the Lakers legend left behind. 

Then, as the teams took the ice, an emotional pregame ceremony honored all victims of the crash.

The Kings also wore special decals on the back of their helmets to pay tribute to Kobe and Gianna during the game. 

Now, all eyes turn to the Lakers, who will host the Trail Blazers at Staples Center on Friday night. It will be the team's first game since Kobe's passing, as Tuesday's Lakers-Clippers game was postponed out of respect to the grieving. Honoring Kobe's life and legacy will undoubtedly be a major emphasis of the night. 

Pete Blackburn is from Boston, so there's a good chance you don't like him already. He has been a writer at CBS Sports since 2017 and usually aims to take a humorous and light-hearted approach to the often... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories