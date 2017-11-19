Kings roll to 4-0 win over Panthers

Los Angeles puts Cats away with three in the third

Two days after opening a three-game trip to California with a shutout win over San Jose, the Florida Panthers were blanked 4-0 by the Los Angeles Kings and backup goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who made 24 saves.

Tyler Toffoli opened the scoring on a delayed penalty with a tap-in of Drew Doughty’s fine cross-ice feed 8:14 into the first period. Dustin Brown drew the secondary assist with some hard work below the goal line, shielding the puck from Aron Ekblad before passing off to Doughty.

Kuemper came up with big stops on Aleksander Barkov and Evgenii Dadonov late in the opening stanza to keep the Kings on top.

After a scoreless second period, Jonny Brodzinski notched his first NHL goal at the 2:23 mark of the third to double the lead. Brodzinski took a pass from Nic Dowd and worked his way into the slot before beating James Reimer with a backhand. Former Panther Jussi Jokinen picked up the second helper.

Toffoli took the puck away from Jonathan Huberdeau along the boards and found Andy Andreoff all alone in front of Reimer for an easy goal as Los Angeles padded its lead at 15:19. Adrian Kempe collected the second assist on Andreoff’s first of the season.

Trevor Lewis completed the scoring, with the assists going to Tanner Pearson and Nick Shore, with an empty-netter with 2:53 left to go in the contest.

Once again, the Panthers lost to a team entering a tilt on a four-game losing streak, and failed for the second time this season to win three in a row. The Cats get right back at it with a late afternoon (local time) game against the Anaheim Ducks, who they scored their most impressive win of the campaign against thus far.

Full Highlights (courtesy of NHL.com)

Baubles & Bits