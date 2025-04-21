Pacific Division competitors will make their 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs debut when the Los Angeles Kings host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 on Monday. This marks the fourth consecutive year these familiar foes have faced each other in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. These teams finished second and third respectfully in the division standings, and each won four of their last five regular-season games. The Kings took three out of four against the Oilers this season, most recently shutting them out 5-0 in Edmonton.

Puck drop from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles is set for 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -127 favorite on the money line (risk $127 to win $100) in the latest Kings vs. Oilers odds, while Edmonton is the +107 underdog (risk $100 to win $107). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Kings are also -1.5 (+205) on the puck line.

Now, here are three best bets for Kings vs. Oilers on Saturday:

Kings on the moneyline (-127)



The Kings shut the Oilers out in each of their last two regular-season meetings, winning 3-0 in LA on April 5 and 5-0 in Edmonton on April 14. They have been the best team in the league since the NHL trade deadline, going 17-5-0 since March 7. They are also a defensive force at home, giving up just 1.98 goals per game in Southern California.

Connor McDavid 2+ points (+120)

The five-time Art Ross Trophy winner enters the playoffs on a blistering points streak, contributing 11 assists over his last five games. He has two points (1 goal, 1 assist) in two games against Los Angeles this season, and totaled five assists against the Kings in Game 1 of this first-round matchup last season.

Quinton Byfield anytime goalscorer (+310)

He may not be as recognizable a name as McDavid, but the 22-year-old center has been a key player in the Kings-Oilers matchup this season. Byfield scored three goals in four games against Edmonton this season and has scored four goals in five games leading up to the postseason.