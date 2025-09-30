The Minnesota Wild made star winger Kirill Kaprizov the highest-paid player in NHL history. Kaprizov signed an eight-year, $136 million contract extension with the Wild, which carries an average annual value of $17.0 million per season.

Kaparizov's deal begins for the 2026-27 season and goes through the 2033-34 campaign. The star forward was slated to enter the final season of a five-year, $45 million contract that he signed back in 2021. He would have been an unrestricted free agent following the 2025-26 season.

The contract is the largest in league history in terms of total dollars as Kaprizov's new deal will surpass Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin's 13-year, $124 million contract extension signed back in 2008. Meanwhile, Kaprizov's contract will also surpass Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl ($14.0 million) in terms of his annual cap hit.

Kaprizov previously turned down an eight-year, $128 million contract extension offer.

The Wild forward is fresh off a season in which he registered 56 points (25 goals, 31 assists) in 2024-25 but missed 41 games due to a lower-body injury. The Wild star recorded three consecutive 40-goal campaigns prior to an injury-shortened 2024-25 season, including a career-high 47 goals in 2021-22.

Since entering the league in 2020-21, Kaprizov has developed into one of the NHL's most dynamic goal scorers. Kaprizov -- a fifth-round selection in the 2015 NHL Draft -- won the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie in 2020-21 and has appeared in three NHL All-Star Games.