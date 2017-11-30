Knights Nuggets: Brayden McNabb is sticking around
Start your morning off by reading up on some hockey headlines.
Happy Thursday! Let’s get to the headlines, shall we?
- In a move pretty much nobody saw coming, the Golden Knights signed Brayden McNabb to a four-year contract extension and we’re not sure exactly what to think of it. [Knights On Ice]
- Speak of the devil, what do you think about McNabb’s extension? Do you approve? [Knights On Ice]
- Seattle’s been heavily regarded as the next city to get an NHL team. However, the result of an upcoming city council vote could either make or break Seattle’s chances of getting a team. [The Athletic]
- Referees are awful and I despise almost all of them — except for Tom Chmielewski, who made a child’s day by sending him a special care package. [SB Nation]
- Have you ever wondered what the NHL will be like in 100 years? Well, we can give an exact, definitive answer to that. [SB Nation]
