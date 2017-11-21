Knights Nuggets: David Perron and Jonathan Marchessault have formed an amazing bromance

Start your morning off by reading up on some hockey headlines.

Happy Tuesday! Let’s check out what’s going on with the Golden Knights and around the NHL:

- Wondering how the Golden Knights’ AHLers are doing? Our own Shepard Price gives us a recap of the Chicago Wolves’ week. [Knights On Ice]

- Episode 2 of Home Team: The Vegas Golden Knights is live and focuses on the bromance between David Perron and Jonathan Marchessault. And I assure you. It’s amazing. [Golden Knights]

- Houston has recently emerged as a favorite to land a future NHL expansion team. But let’s not forget about Seattle; a city that really should have a hockey club. [ESPN]

- If you missed Chance the Rapper pose as a rinkside hockey reporter on Saturday Night Live, you’ll definitely want to check that out. You will laugh. Very hard. [Bleacher Report]

If you’re not already, be sure to follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page for more Golden Knights coverage.