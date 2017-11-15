Knights Nuggets: Dylan Ferguson fulfills dream of playing a regular season NHL game

Start your morning off by reading up on some hockey headlines.

Happy Wednesday, folks! Let's check out what kind of hockey things are going on with the Golden Knights and around the NHL:

- The Golden Knights got absolutely crushed by the Edmonton Oilers last night and it was pretty awful to watch. What wasn’t awful to watch, though, was Dylan Ferguson’s dream to play in an NHL finally come true. [Knights On Ice]

- With a 7-1-0 record on home ice, the Golden Knights certainly seem to have an advantage when playing at the T-Mobile Arena. Why? It’s the “Vegas Flu,” of course. [Las Vegas Review-Journal]

- ESPN is bringing hockey back! This coming spring, NHL games will be available on the new streaming service ESPN Plus. So if you ever have a hard time tuning into games, your life is about to get a lot easier. [Forbes]

- Remember John Scott? The All-Star Cinderella story who captivated the hockey universe a couple years ago? Well, he’s getting into acting now. This ought to be interesting. [The Washington Post]

