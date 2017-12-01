Knights Nuggets: Losing isn’t much fun!

- Welp! The Golden Knights have lost their second straight game. Every team goes through losing streaks, so this is totally normal. But that doesn’t mean it has to be fun. [Knights On Ice]

- Luca Sbisa is back in the lineup, which is great! Unfortunately, David Perron is out of the lineup, which is definitely not great. [Knights On Ice]

- Now that Brayden McNabb got a contract extension, which Golden Knights players are next in line for a new deal? [Knights On Ice]

- There was a trade in the NHL Thursday! The Anaheim Ducks sent defenseman Sami Vatanen to the New Jersey Devils for Adam Henrique, Joseph Blandisi and a third-round draft pick. I wonder if there are any other trades (possibly involving the Golden Knights) in the works? [NHL]

- The NHL isn’t allowing its players to partake in the 2018 Winter Olympics, which is infuriating. Especially considering the fact that every other major hockey league on the planet is. [SB Nation]

