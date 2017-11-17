Knights Nuggets: Luca Sbisa placed on injured reserve
Start your morning off by reading up on some hockey headlines.
Happy Friday, folks! Let’s check out what’s going on with the Golden Knights and around the NHL:
- The Golden Knights won a game on the road last night, which has been a rare feat for the NHL’s newest team. Take that, Canucks! [Knights On Ice]
- We knew Luca Sbisa would miss the Golden Knights’ two-game road trip, but the Swiss defenseman has now been placed on the injured reserve list, so his injury may be more serious than originally expected. [Las Vegas Review-Journal]
- Malcolm Subban is close to returning to the Golden Knights. And as much as we all love Maxime Lagace, that should be music to just about everyone’s ears. [Las Vegas Review-Journal]
- Tomas Hyka has been playing extremely well for the Chicago Wolves this season. Could he earn a shot with the big club soon? [Knights On Ice]
- Being selected by an expansion team can be a bit of a daunting experience to some draft prospects. But Golden Knights selection Jake Leschyshyn is getting some good advice from a guy who knows a thing or two about joining an expansion team. [ESPN]
- A beautiful doggy dropped the puck prior to the New York Islanders’ game against the Carolina Hurricanes and, needless to say, it was amazing. [SB Nation]
