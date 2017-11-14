Knights Nuggets: Luca Sbisa to miss Vegas’ 2-game road trip

Start your morning off by reading up on some hockey headlines.

Happy Tuesday, folks! Let’s check out what’s going on with the Golden Knights and around the NHL:

- The injury bug strikes again. Luca Sbisa, who’s been surprisingly solid to start the year, will not be with the Golden Knights during their two-game road trip. [Golden Knights]

- We still don’t really understand why the Golden Knights’ mascot is a Gila monster rather than a knight, but it turns out Chance is actually a grade-A troll, which is excellent. [NHL]

- Episode 1 of the series “Home Team: The Vegas Golden Knights” is here and it definitely didn’t disappoint. [Facebook]

- The NHL has 31 teams, with 16 clubs in the Eastern Conference and 15 clubs in the Western Conference. Surely the NHL will even up the conferences, right? Apparently not, which is weird. [FanRag Sports]

