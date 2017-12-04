Knights Nuggets: Marc-Andre Fleury could return to practice this week

Knights Nuggets: Marc-Andre Fleury could return to practice this week

Start your morning off by reading up on some hockey news.

Happy Monday! Let’s get to the links:

- After what seems like a millennium or so, Marc-Andre Fleury could finally be back in practice this week! The return of Flower is nearing! [NHL]

- The Golden Knights ended their three-game losing streak against the very pathetic Arizona Coyotes Sunday night and it felt oh so good. [Knights On Ice]

- Even more pathetic than the Coyotes are the Buffalo Sabres, who are prepared to trade basically anyone on the team not named Jack Eichel. This could be fun. [SB Nation]

- If you haven’t seen the video of Viktor Arvidsson helping a fan propose to his wife, you need to do that this very second. [SB Nation]

- Vancouver Canucks forward Derek Dorsett’s career is over after learning about health risks. Extremely sad news for the 30-year-old. [NBC Sports]

If you’re not already, be sure to follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page for more news and notes on the Golden Knights.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories