Knights Nuggets: Marc-Andre Fleury could return to practice this week

- After what seems like a millennium or so, Marc-Andre Fleury could finally be back in practice this week! The return of Flower is nearing! [NHL]

- The Golden Knights ended their three-game losing streak against the very pathetic Arizona Coyotes Sunday night and it felt oh so good. [Knights On Ice]

- Even more pathetic than the Coyotes are the Buffalo Sabres, who are prepared to trade basically anyone on the team not named Jack Eichel. This could be fun. [SB Nation]

- If you haven’t seen the video of Viktor Arvidsson helping a fan propose to his wife, you need to do that this very second. [SB Nation]

- Vancouver Canucks forward Derek Dorsett’s career is over after learning about health risks. Extremely sad news for the 30-year-old. [NBC Sports]

