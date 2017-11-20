Knights Nuggets: One does not simply beat Vegas in the T-Mobile Arena

Start your morning off by reading up on some hockey headlines.

Mondays should be off limits. Let’s check out what’s going on with the Golden Knights and around the NHL:

- The Golden Knights are pretty good at winning hockey games at the T-Mobile Arena and that didn’t change against the division-leading Los Angeles Kings last night. Folks, the Golden Knights may just be for real. [Knights On Ice]

- James Neal and David Perron have been great for the Golden Knights. So great, in fact, that teams are entertaining the idea of making a trade for one (or both) of them. [Knights On Ice]

- After nearly a month of dressing AHL goalies, Malcolm Subban is finally back! Sports are good again! [Knights On Ice]

- Could the NHL be headed to Houston? It certainly sounds like that could be a possibility! [ProHockeyTalk]

- Arizona Coyotes rookie Clayton Keller looks to be leading the Calder Trophy race, but I know another guy who plays in the desert (Alex Tuch) who deserves some consideration as well. [NHL]

