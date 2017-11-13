Knights Nuggets: Vadim Shipachyov officially signs with KHL team
Start your morning off by reading up on some hockey headlines.
Happy Monday, folks! Let’s check out what’s going on with the Golden Knights and around the NHL:
- Vadim Shipachyov is officially back in the KHL. The 30-year-old forward signed a one-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg Saturday, thus ending his bizarre soap opera in North America. [SB Nation]
- The Golden Knights’ goalies are finally getting healthy! Malcolm Subban was back on the ice over the weekend, so the 23-year-old could be ready for game action in the foreseeable future. [Knights On Ice]
- Episode 6 of the Knights On Ice Podcast is here and we have some words about banana tiramisu pudding. [Knights On Ice]
- Don’t look now, but William Karlsson is amongst the Golden Knights’ top point-getters as he continues to play the best hockey of his career. [Knights On Ice]
- After a successful game in Stockholm, Sweden, it’s looking like the NHL will be attempting to play more games around the globe in the future. [NHL]
- If you missed Brian Boyle’s first goal since being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, you need to check it out. And keep a box of tissues nearby. [SB Nation]
