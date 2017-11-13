Knights Nuggets: Vadim Shipachyov officially signs with KHL team

- Vadim Shipachyov is officially back in the KHL. The 30-year-old forward signed a one-year deal with SKA St. Petersburg Saturday, thus ending his bizarre soap opera in North America. [SB Nation]

- The Golden Knights’ goalies are finally getting healthy! Malcolm Subban was back on the ice over the weekend, so the 23-year-old could be ready for game action in the foreseeable future. [Knights On Ice]

- Episode 6 of the Knights On Ice Podcast is here and we have some words about banana tiramisu pudding. [Knights On Ice]

- Don’t look now, but William Karlsson is amongst the Golden Knights’ top point-getters as he continues to play the best hockey of his career. [Knights On Ice]

- After a successful game in Stockholm, Sweden, it’s looking like the NHL will be attempting to play more games around the globe in the future. [NHL]

- If you missed Brian Boyle’s first goal since being diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, you need to check it out. And keep a box of tissues nearby. [SB Nation]

