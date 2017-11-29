Knights Nuggets: We are no longer streaking
Knights Nuggets: We are no longer streaking
Happy Wednesday, all. Let’s check out what’s going on with the Golden Knights and around the NHL:
- The five-game winning streak is over. The Golden Knights have lost their first game since Nov. 14, which also marks their first loss at the T-Mobile Arena since Oct. 13. Sad! [Knights On Ice]
- It’s looking like the Pittsburgh Penguins could trade defenseman Ian Cole any day now. And if that happens, Vegas could be a logical landing spot, apparently. [Knights On Ice]
- Jonathan Marchessault, who is terrific, has been named the NHL’s first star of the week! Congrats, Marchy! [Knights On Ice]
- Have you ever wondered what a list of the top 100 ugliest NHL uniforms of all time would look like? Well, now’s your chance to give it a whirl. But be advised, the Phoenix Coyotes’ uniforms are beautiful, not ugly. [SB Nation]
- The AHL is a little different from the NHL. For example, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ mascot jumped off a ladder and elbow dropped a fan through a table. That happened. And it was amazing. [NHL]
- Just how bad are the Philadelphia Flyers? Well, the Philadelphia Eagles, a football team, have won more games (10) than the Flyers (8). The Flyers have played exactly 14 more games than the Eagles. Holy mackerel. [Broad Street Hockey]
