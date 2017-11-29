Knights Nuggets: We are no longer streaking

Start your morning off by reading up on some hockey headlines.

Happy Wednesday, all. Let’s check out what’s going on with the Golden Knights and around the NHL:

- The five-game winning streak is over. The Golden Knights have lost their first game since Nov. 14, which also marks their first loss at the T-Mobile Arena since Oct. 13. Sad! [Knights On Ice]

- It’s looking like the Pittsburgh Penguins could trade defenseman Ian Cole any day now. And if that happens, Vegas could be a logical landing spot, apparently. [Knights On Ice]

- Jonathan Marchessault, who is terrific, has been named the NHL’s first star of the week! Congrats, Marchy! [Knights On Ice]

- Have you ever wondered what a list of the top 100 ugliest NHL uniforms of all time would look like? Well, now’s your chance to give it a whirl. But be advised, the Phoenix Coyotes’ uniforms are beautiful, not ugly. [SB Nation]

- The AHL is a little different from the NHL. For example, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ mascot jumped off a ladder and elbow dropped a fan through a table. That happened. And it was amazing. [NHL]

- Just how bad are the Philadelphia Flyers? Well, the Philadelphia Eagles, a football team, have won more games (10) than the Flyers (8). The Flyers have played exactly 14 more games than the Eagles. Holy mackerel. [Broad Street Hockey]

If you’re not already, be sure to follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page for more news and notes on the Golden Knights.