Knights Nuggets: We’re going streaking!

Start your morning off by reading up on some hockey headlines.

It’s Monday, which is awful. But you know what isn’t awful? The Vegas Golden Knights. Let’s check in on what Vegas has been up to:

- The Golden Knights won their fifth game in a row Saturday. You know what that means? It means we’re going streaking, baby! [Knights On Ice]

- Speaking of that five-game winning streak, the Golden Knights are the first team in NHL history to win five straight games twice in its inaugural season. Not bad! [NHL]

- Episode 7 of the Knights On Ice Podcast is here. SPOILER: We may or may not talk a whole lot about Reilly Smith. [Knights On Ice]

- With Thanksgiving fresh in the rearview (even though I’m still very much filled with turkey), we take a look at five Golden Knights players you should be thankful for. [Knights On Ice]

- This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, especially considering that the Golden Knights are located in Las Vegas, but their breaks between periods are totally off the chain. [News3LV]

If you’re not already, be sure to follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page for more Golden Knights coverage.