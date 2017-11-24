KOI Podcast, Episode 7-7-7: Happy Danskgiving!

We hope to please your post-Thanksgiving coma with a dosage of our lovely podcast.

Hello! We hope you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving. The Golden Knights are not turkeys through 20 games. Quite the opposite, however, and it’s wonderful.

We recorded this on Tuesday, so the results of Wednesday’s win in Anaheim have not been reflected here, but there’s a lot to discuss for the now-first place Vegas Golden Knights.

In this episode, we discuss the play of Maxime Lagace, give long overdue praise to Reilly Smith and try and figure out who the 13th forward should be. Ryan briefly unveils a Trump impression, Danny begins the Tavares to Vegas rumors, and Dalton makes seamless transitions.

Also, we feel inclined to share friend of the site Jesse Granger's recent Q&A with goalie coach Dave Prior. Please give it a read if you have not:

If you can, please support us on Patreon!