Tuesday's game between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets has been postponed as a result of severe weather that is expected to begin in Winnipeg over the next 24 hours. The game has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 1 at 2 p.m.

The Winnipeg area is expected to receive nearly 20 inches of snow over the next couple of days. The postponement likely will also help the Jets' ability to and from Florida for their game against the Florida Panthers on Friday.

For the Jets, it's a big deal because they are in the thick of the playoff race as the regular season begins to wind down. Winnipeg, at 35-28-1 (81 points), currently sits five points behind the Dallas Stars for the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. On the other hand, the Kraken have a 23-46-6 record (52 points) and have been eliminated from playoff contention for quite some time.

Winnipeg has eight games remaining on their regular season schedule, including their rescheduled contest against the Kraken. After losing four consecutive games, the Jets have ripped off back-to-back wins over the Ottawa Senators and Montreal Canadiens. The road to the postseason isn't an easy one for the Jets, who face the Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche over their next five games.