Kris Versteeg Out Month to Month

A hip injury has sidelined the veteran

As feared, the Calgary Flames officially announced today that Kris Versteeg suffered a hip labrum injury during last Friday’s loss to Dallas and will be undergoing surgery on Monday. His timetable for return is unclear, but has been set at month-to-month. There is the potential that he could miss the rest of the season depending on recovery time.

The loss especially stings for a player that took a hometown discount this summer to stay in Calgary and continued to work hard despite playing on the fourth line which was likely below his skill level.

He had 3 goals and 5 assists this season, and was the only player to have played on the fourth line and scored a goal at 5-on-5.

His loss on the ice will most notably be felt on the top powerplay unit as they were really clicking up until his injury. Playing as the fourth forward on the top unit, he was a big reason why the PP finished the month of November at 27.9% which was 4th in the NHL.

We’ll also miss the certain charm he brings to the ice with his chirps and his unique personality. Hopefully we see him again this season.