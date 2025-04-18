Canadian fans have exhibited quite a bit of patience waiting for the Stanley Cup to make its return north of the border. How much longer will they have to wait? That's up to the five Canadian teams in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

On June 9, 1993, the Montreal Canadiens passed around the Stanley Cup after beating the Los Angeles Kings in five games. Jurassic Park was mauling its competition at the box office. "Roseanne" and 'Home Improvement" were on just about every TV in America. Janet Jackson's "That's the Way Love Goes" was topping the billboard charts.

Since then, the Stanley Cup has taken up residence in the United States for 32 consecutive years.

Five teams have a chance to halt that streak with a Stanley Cup win this summer, but some have better odds than others. The Winnipeg Jets just won the Presidents' Trophy with the best record in the NHL, but no team who's earned that distinction has won the Cup since 2013.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have the next best odds to lift Lord Stanley, and they'll be going up against the Ottawa Senators in the Battle of Ontario. That guarantees at least one Canadian team will advance to the second round.

The Edmonton Oilers were one win away from winning the Cup last year, and they'll try to finish the job in 2025. Unfortunately, the Oilers will be without top shutdown defenseman Mattias Ekholm for at least the first round, but it helps to have Connor McDavid on the roster.

Finally, there's the Montreal Canadiens, a heavy underdog in the first round and to win the Cup in general. The rebuilding group just snuck into the East's final playoff spot, but they've had some magic all year. Maybe that continues over the next two months.

As those teams begin their playoff journeys, let's take a look at how long each Canadian team has gone without a championship.

Toronto Maple Leafs | 58 years

Stanley Cup wins: 13

13 Years won: 1967, 1964, 1963, 1962, 1951, 1949, 1948, 1947, 1945, 1942, 1932, 1922, 1918

Vancouver Canucks | 55 years

Stanley Cup wins: 0

0 Years won: N/A

Calgary Flames | 36 years

Stanley Cup wins: 1

1 Years won: 1989

Edmonton Oilers | 35 years

Stanley Cup wins: 5

5 Years won: 1990, 1988, 1987, 1985, 1984

Ottawa Senators | 33 years

Stanley Cup wins: 0

0 Years won: N/A

Montreal Canadiens | 32 years

Stanley Cup wins: 23

23 Years won: 1993, 1986, 1979, 1978, 1977, 1976, 1973, 1971, 1969, 1968, 1966, 1965, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956, 1953, 1946, 1944, 1931, 1930, 1924, 1926

Winnipeg Jets | 14 years