Four wins are all the Edmonton Oilers need to become the first Canadian team to lift the Stanley Cup in 31 years. Canadian fan bases have been craving a Cup parade for the last three decades, and Edmonton might just get one if it can get past the Florida Panthers.

On June 9, 1993, the Montreal Canadiens passed around the Stanley Cup after beating the Los Angeles Kings in five games. Jurassic Park was mauling its competition at the box office. "Roseanne" and 'Home Improvement" were on just about every TV in America. Janet Jackson's "That's the Way Love Goes" was topping the billboard charts.

Since then, the Stanley Cup has taken up residence in the United States for 31 consecutive years.

That's a long time for a hockey-crazy country to go without a Cup winner, but Canadian teams have done their fair share of dominating throughout the years. The Canadiens lead the NHL with 23 Stanley Cup wins, including five straight from 1956-60.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have become the butt of many postseason jokes in the modern day, but they had a couple dynasties of their own in the 40s and 60s. In total, Toronto has won the Cup 13 times, even if it has been nearly 60 years since their last championship.

The Oilers themselves are plenty familiar with Lord Stanley. From 1984-88, Edmonton won the Stanley Cup in four out of five years with the great Wayne Gretzky leading a team chock-full of future Hall of Famers like Mark Messier, Paul Coffey, and Grant Fuhr. The Oilers won their fifth and most recent Stanley Cup in 1990, after sending Gretzky to the Kings two years earlier.

If they can beat the Panthers, which weren't even a franchise in 1993 when Montreal won the last Cup for a Canadian team, the Oilers will finally bring the Stanley Cup north of the border, ending the lengthy drought. With that in mind, let's take a look at how long each Canadian team has gone without a championship.

Toronto Maple Leafs | 57 years

Stanley Cup wins: 13

13 Years won: 1967, 1964, 1963, 1962, 1951, 1949, 1948, 1947, 1945, 1942, 1932, 1922, 1918

Vancouver Canucks | 54 years

Stanley Cup wins: 0

0 Years won: N/A

Calgary Flames | 35 years

Stanley Cup wins: 1

1 Years won: 1989

Edmonton Oilers | 34 years

Stanley Cup wins: 5

5 Years won: 1990, 1988, 1987, 1985, 1984

Ottawa Senators | 32 years

Stanley Cup wins: 0

0 Years won: N/A

Montreal Canadiens | 31 years

Stanley Cup wins: 23

23 Years won: 1993, 1986, 1979, 1978, 1977, 1976, 1973, 1971, 1969, 1968, 1966, 1965, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956, 1953, 1946, 1944, 1931, 1930, 1924, 1926

Winnipeg Jets | 13 years