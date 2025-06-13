Hockey fans in Canada have exhibited quite a bit of patience waiting for the Stanley Cup to make its return north of the border. How much longer will they have to wait? Perhaps not long with the Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season.

On June 9, 1993, the Montreal Canadiens passed around the Stanley Cup after beating the Los Angeles Kings in five games. "Jurassic Park" was mauling its competition at the box office. "Roseanne" and 'Home Improvement" were on just about every TV in America. Janet Jackson's "That's the Way Love Goes" was topping the billboard charts.

The Stanley Cup has taken up residence in the United States for 32 straight years since, but now the Oilers are two games away from breaking that streak. After falling behind 2-0 in their first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, the Oilers went 14-2 on their way to the Stanley Cup Final, eliminating the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars in five games each.

In Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, Edmonton got one win closer to the Cup thanks to a two-goal comeback and overtime heroics from Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers then dropped the next two games of the series until one of the more chaotic Final games in recent memory.

In Game 4, the Panthers were looking to take a 3-1 series lead when they jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. It looked like Edmonton would go home facing elimination, but the team rallied, scoring four straight to take a 4-3 lead in the third period. Still, it wasn't easy.

Florida's Sam Reinhart tied the game with under 20 seconds remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. The next goal would swing the balance of the series wildly in that team's favor, and luckily for Edmonton, Draisaitl came up clutch again. His pass deflected off a Panthers defender and into the net to tie the series at 2-2.

These last two wins will be the toughest for the Oilers, but they have all pieces to bring the Stanley Cup north of the border for the first time since 1993. Until then, here is every Canadian team's Stanley Cup drought.

Toronto Maple Leafs | 58 years

Stanley Cup wins: 13

13 Years won: 1967, 1964, 1963, 1962, 1951, 1949, 1948, 1947, 1945, 1942, 1932, 1922, 1918

Vancouver Canucks | 55 years

Stanley Cup wins: 0

0 Years won: N/A

Calgary Flames | 36 years

Stanley Cup wins: 1

1 Years won: 1989

Edmonton Oilers | 35 years

Stanley Cup wins: 5

5 Years won: 1990, 1988, 1987, 1985, 1984

Ottawa Senators | 33 years

Stanley Cup wins: 0

0 Years won: N/A

Montreal Canadiens | 32 years

Stanley Cup wins: 23

23 Years won: 1993, 1986, 1979, 1978, 1977, 1976, 1973, 1971, 1969, 1968, 1966, 1965, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956, 1953, 1946, 1944, 1931, 1930, 1924, 1926

Winnipeg Jets | 14 years