Canadian fans have exhibited quite a bit of patience waiting for the Stanley Cup to make its return north of the border. How much longer will they have to wait? Perhaps not long with three Canadian teams just one step away from the conference finals.

On June 9, 1993, the Montreal Canadiens passed around the Stanley Cup after beating the Los Angeles Kings in five games. Jurassic Park was mauling its competition at the box office. "Roseanne" and 'Home Improvement" were on just about every TV in America. Janet Jackson's "That's the Way Love Goes" was topping the billboard charts.

Since then, the Stanley Cup has taken up residence in the United States for 32 consecutive years.

Three Canadian teams remain in the running to halt that streak with a Stanley Cup win this summer after winning their first-round series. The Winnipeg Jets, Presidents' Trophy winners in the regular season, outlasted the St. Louis Blues in seven games but now face a dangerous Dallas Stars team.

The Toronto Maple Leads eliminated another Canadian team, the Ottawa Senators, in six games last round. If the are going to end the country's long wait for a Stanley Cup parade, the Leafs will have to go through the defending Cup champs Florida Panthers in the second round.

Finally, the Edmonton Oilers looked like they wouldn't make it out of the first round after falling down 2-0 to the Los Angeles Kings, but they stormed back with four straight wins. Now, the Oilers will go head-to-head against the Vegas Golden Knights in a battle between two Western Conference titans.

As those teams continue their playoff journeys, let's take a look at how long each Canadian team has gone without a championship.

Toronto Maple Leafs | 58 years

Stanley Cup wins: 13

13 Years won: 1967, 1964, 1963, 1962, 1951, 1949, 1948, 1947, 1945, 1942, 1932, 1922, 1918

Vancouver Canucks | 55 years

Stanley Cup wins: 0

0 Years won: N/A

Calgary Flames | 36 years

Stanley Cup wins: 1

1 Years won: 1989

Edmonton Oilers | 35 years

Stanley Cup wins: 5

5 Years won: 1990, 1988, 1987, 1985, 1984

Ottawa Senators | 33 years

Stanley Cup wins: 0

0 Years won: N/A

Montreal Canadiens | 32 years

Stanley Cup wins: 23

23 Years won: 1993, 1986, 1979, 1978, 1977, 1976, 1973, 1971, 1969, 1968, 1966, 1965, 1960, 1959, 1958, 1957, 1956, 1953, 1946, 1944, 1931, 1930, 1924, 1926

Winnipeg Jets | 14 years